Rain returns to Cleveland area Monday; warm for last weekend of summer

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath a sun/clouds mix today, we’ll see highs in the lower 80s.

Fair skies tonight will accompany lows in the mid 60s.

A sun/clouds mix on Sunday will feature highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunder arrive before daybreak on Monday along with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect showers and storms on Monday as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Tuesday holds the promise of partly cloudy skies and highs around 80.

