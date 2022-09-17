Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others.

Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins.

Collins said fire crews found the blaze on the second floor of a 7-story apartment building.

Five fire departments, including Lakewood, responded to bring the fire under control.

No firefighters were injured, Collins said, though “several occupants” were taken to a local hospital.

No information on their conditions was released.

Up to 14 residents are displaced at this time due to damages, according to Collins.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

