2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire

Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire(Source: Matt Brown)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others.

Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins.

Collins said fire crews found the blaze on the second floor of a 7-story apartment building.

Five fire departments, including Lakewood, responded to bring the fire under control.

No firefighters were injured, Collins said, though “several occupants” were taken to a local hospital.

No information on their conditions was released.

Up to 14 residents are displaced at this time due to damages, according to Collins.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Hopes for new grocery store after previous Dave’s Market is purchased
Cleveland residents hope for new grocery store after sale of old Dave’s Market property
Hopes for new grocery store after previous Dave’s Market is purchased
Hopes for new grocery store after previous Dave’s Market is purchased
House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says
House fire in Elyria causes $200K in damages, fire department says
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center changing to outpatient care only
Job fair at Tri-C amidst jobs being slashed at Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center