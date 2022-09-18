1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township.

According to the highway patrol, a 26-year-old Orrville man was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on SR 57.

Troopers said the driver, Tyler Robert Lewis, traveled left of center and struck a Dodge pickup head on, causing the truck to overturn, run off the road and hit a sign.

That crash sent the Toyota back into the southbound lane, where it was hit head on by a Kia Forte sedan, according to the highway patrol.

Lewis was killed in the crash, troopers said, and four others, including a juvenile, were taken to Aultman Orrville Hospital.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the Dodge, a 19-year-old Apple Creek woman, has severe injuries, while the passenger, also a 19-year-old Apple Creek woman, has minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 38-year-old Orrville man, and his juvenile passenger received minor injuries, troopers said.

The highway patrol said it is not known at this time if impairment played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

