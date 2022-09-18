2nd annual ‘Hope Ride’ brings awareness to missing people from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday was Cleveland Missing’s second annual Hope Ride for the Missing where drivers took over the city of Cleveland streets on their motorcycles and slingshots hoping to grab people’s attention.

“There are so many people just in Cuyahoga County alone that are missing and I think about all those families that are searching for their missing loved ones,” said Sylvia Colón, co-owner of the organization.

The ride, lasting about two hours, ended at the Rock-N-Roll City Harley Davidson shop.

Where people gathered for live music and shopped from local venders.

Lt. Robert Foley with the Cleveland Police Department was also there handing out flyers for people in the 1st district that are currently missing. Foley was hoping to get some information or even a new lead on two big cases. Ashley Summers and Michael Hodge.

Hodge was last seen back in 2004 on West 172nd Street, which is just around the corner from the event.

“There’s always an ongoing group of missing people in every district here in the city, ”said Hodge.

The next time you pass a missing person’s flyer, stop for a second and think about the person you’re looking at.

“Pay attention, to who the person is, why they’re missing, maybe what they look like, who the family is and share it on social media, " said Colón.

“Just think about your own children, your own family members and how you would feel, if something happened like this,” said Hodge.

