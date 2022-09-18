2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire.

Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department.

The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Manchester Road.

Firefighters said the fire was under control by 11:40 a.m.

According to the department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

