Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire.

Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department.

The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Manchester Road.

Firefighters said the fire was under control by 11:40 a.m.

According to the department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

