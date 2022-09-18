2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener: ‘My favorite time of the year’

Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener
Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener(Source: WOIO)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They say no one parties harder than Cleveland Browns fans.

Huge crowds were seen Sunday morning at the Muni Lot before the home opener against the New York Jets.

It’s a beloved place for fans who have been coming here since they were kids.

Not only are these tailgates fun — but they bring back nostalgia and a sense of belonging for Cleveland firefighter Kevin Terry.

“This is my favorite time of the year. This is my Christmas,” he said.

Year after year here at the Muni Lot, our fans prove they are determined and extremely loyal.

“This like a family over here. We’ve been here 13 years,” said fan Megan Foley. “This is where it’s at, and we’re just out here to have a good time.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns host New York Jets in FirstEnergy Stadium opener (live blog)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
New technology, the Mishgin, at the First Energy Stadium concession stand.
New technology changes make their way to FirstEnergy Stadium
Joe Thomas is headed to the Pro Bowl
Browns great Joe Thomas: ‘This is a really special step for me’