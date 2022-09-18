Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener: ‘My favorite time of the year’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They say no one parties harder than Cleveland Browns fans.

Huge crowds were seen Sunday morning at the Muni Lot before the home opener against the New York Jets.

It’s a beloved place for fans who have been coming here since they were kids.

Not only are these tailgates fun — but they bring back nostalgia and a sense of belonging for Cleveland firefighter Kevin Terry.

“This is my favorite time of the year. This is my Christmas,” he said.

Year after year here at the Muni Lot, our fans prove they are determined and extremely loyal.

“This like a family over here. We’ve been here 13 years,” said fan Megan Foley. “This is where it’s at, and we’re just out here to have a good time.”

