Cleveland Browns induct former OL Joe Thomas into team’s ‘Legends Program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns inducted former LT Joe Thomas into the team’s ‘Legends Program’ during halftime of their Sept. 18 home opener against the New York Jets.

this guy gets officially inducted as a #Browns legend today pic.twitter.com/VlbKOzLrDy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 18, 2022

Thomas, selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Browns in 2007, spent his entire 11-year career in Cleveland.

Thomas is the record holder for most consecutive snaps with 10,363, which ended in his final season in 2017.

Thomas was named to the 2010 All-Decade team, along with 6 NFL All-Pro first-team honors in his career.

The Browns also inducted Darrel Brewster into their legends program during the halftime ceremony.

The Browns are back home against their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sept. 22.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.