Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers, storms Monday; cool down this week

19 First Alert Forecast - file photo
19 First Alert Forecast - file photo(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sun/clouds mix today will feature highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunder arrive before daybreak tomorrow along with lows in the mid 60s.

Expect showers and storms on Monday as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Tuesday holds the promise of partly cloudy skies and highs around 80.

Much cooler temperatures arrive by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

