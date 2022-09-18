Parma police search for witnesses of serious crash on Sept. 15
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw a serious crash on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, happened around 5:28 p.m. at Ridge Road and Luelda Avenue.
Parma police said serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s traffic unit at (440) 885-7300 Ext. 7285.
