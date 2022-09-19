2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday; damaging winds possible

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting two rounds of storms on Wednesday.

The first wave will arrive after midnight, Tuesday into Wednesday.

The main threat with these storms will be heavy rain.

The storms will come to an end by mid-morning.

A second round of storms will move in after 3:00 p.m.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Much cooler air will move into our area Thursday, making for a very cool first day of Fall.

Regarding our short term forecast, after a stormy start to the day, sunshine has returned to most of our area.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by morning.

With mainly clear skies and light winds overnight, patchy fog will develop by sunrise Tuesday.

Fog will lift by mid-morning, giving way to mainly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will roll into northern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will also feature above-average temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/19/2022

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/19/2022
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/19/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers, storms Monday; cool down this week
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers, storms Monday; cool down this week
Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers, storms Monday; cool down this week