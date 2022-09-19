19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday; damaging winds possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting two rounds of storms on Wednesday.

The first wave will arrive after midnight, Tuesday into Wednesday.

The main threat with these storms will be heavy rain.

The storms will come to an end by mid-morning.

A second round of storms will move in after 3:00 p.m.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Much cooler air will move into our area Thursday, making for a very cool first day of Fall.

Regarding our short term forecast, after a stormy start to the day, sunshine has returned to most of our area.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by morning.

With mainly clear skies and light winds overnight, patchy fog will develop by sunrise Tuesday.

Fog will lift by mid-morning, giving way to mainly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will roll into northern Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will also feature above-average temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

