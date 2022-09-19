2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Business owners voice concerns about panhandlers using children as ‘props’ in Woodmere

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Kurkland, owner Corky & Lenny’s Restaurant & Deli, in Woodmere. says, enough is enough.

She says for months, she’s watched panhandlers line Chagrin Boulevard and lately it’s gotten worse.

Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)

“Clearly they’re just doing that, having their children involved in order to get the sympathy to get more money, the problem is, it’s not safe,” said Kurkland.

19 NEWS first reported this story after Mayor Ben Holbert reached out to Cuyahoga County Social Services. He worries some of the children left in strollers and car seats may get seriously hurt.

Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard

Monday afternoon, 19 News cameras rolled as a woman and 2 children posted up on Chagrin Blvd. The woman held a sign soliciting money for about 5 minutes before she spotted the news crew recording and then abruptly packed up her things and walked away.

Kurkland says she’s offered some of the panhandlers jobs but says they’ve all refused.

Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)

Now, she wants the community at large to think about the children’s welfare.

“What I would like is for people to stop giving them money, obviously that’s sort of an educational campaign, again, please do give but to organizations, not individuals and besides that, I don’t want their children to be out with them, it’s just not safe, there has to be another way,” said Kurkland.

A Cuyahoga County social services team has made contact with some of those people and is investigating. I’ll you updated as new details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Jeffery Marcellus Lewis
Solon boy missing since Sept. 14
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals to study vaccine effectiveness for CDC
Business owners voice concerns about panhandlers using children as ‘props’ in Woodmere
Business owners voice concerns about panhandlers using children as ‘props’ in Woodmere
The school bus driver shortage continues
School bus driver shortage continues despite potential solution