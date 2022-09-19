Cleveland woman indicted for reckless homicide after 10-year-old fatally shot
Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the shooting. Return for updates.
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records obtained by 19 News revealed Monday a 33-year-old woman is charged for the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy.
Prosecutors indicted Brittany Barksdale, of Cleveland, for reckless homicide Friday in Cuyahoga County court.
Cayden Williams died June 6 after being shot a home on East 77th Street near Donald Avenue, according to Cleveland police.
Investigators said Williams was inside his bedroom when he was struck by gunfire.
According to police, a relative was handling a firearm and shot through the ceiling.
Barksdale is due in court on Oct. 4 for arraignment.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.