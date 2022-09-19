2 Strong 4 Bullies
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

