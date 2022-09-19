Court hearing for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April is expected to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Monday morning.

Akron police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Antonio Miller at a home in the 500 block of Rosyln Ave. on Sept. 16.

Miller is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of Tina Case, 50.

Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

Case was inside her vehicle on April 7 when she was shot multiple times around 10:35 p.m.

Tina Case ((Source: Family))

Akron police said they believe Miller knew Case and may have been waiting for her to return home to ambush her when she pulled into the driveway.

Case’s daughter Gabriel said her mom was ‘their best friend.’

“She was actually our rock, she was our world, she was the person we called on when we didn’t have anyone or anything to actually depend on,” said Gabriel.

They never imagined life without her, but that nightmare tragically became their reality.

“Words are hard to explain the things we have been going through, the emotions we feel, not having her here to call on throughout the time that we need her the most,” said Gabriel.

