Cuyahoga County security guards allowed to carry guns again, for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge granted a temporary restraining order Monday that allows security guards to once again carry guns in Cuyahoga County court buildings.

This ruling comes after the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) filed a complaint against Cuyahoga County in response to a new policy that disarmed “protective service officers.”

The policy, which went into effect Sept. 14, applied to several county buildings like the Justice Center, Juvenile Justice Center, Lakeside Courthouse, and Courthouse Square.

A county spokesperson previously issued a statement that said: “A legal opinion we recently received from the Prosecutor’s Office stated that PSOs are not permitted to possess firearms on court premises under ORC 2923.123.”

Concerns laid out by OPBA in the complaint included lack of notice and threats to safety.

“Even if the OPBA wins its grievance at arbitration, no monetary award could ever remedy the serious risk of injury or death that PSOs are facing as Defendant forces them into potentially lethal encounters without equally lethal protection,” OBPA said in the filing.

According to the ruling by visiting Judge Howard Hall, the security guards will be allowed to carry guns until the order is lifted or expires.

Hall has ordered a Sept. 21 hearing on the OPBA’s motion for preliminary injunction.

