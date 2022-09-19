FIRST ALERT DAY: Morning rain and thunderstorms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will roll through this afternoon. We have rain and storms in the area this morning. Some of this rain is heavy. Be alert for ponding on the roads. It is humid out there. The sky should start to clear out this afternoon. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. We will be in between systems tomorrow with a good deal of sun in the forecast. A surge of very warm and humid air arrives Wednesday. This will be in advance of a much stronger cold front that will track through Wednesday evening. The team is monitoring the potential of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be well in the 80s on Wednesday before the bottom falls out and a big shot of fall like temperatures build in by Thursday.

