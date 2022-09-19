2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Motorcyclist dies in Holmes County crash

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon man died Saturday after he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by a second motorcycle.

Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly said Michael Wirth, 51. was eastbound on SR 39 in Knox Township around 4:50 p.m. when he passed another motorcycle going the same direction.

Sheriff Zimmerly said With’s leg then struck the guardrail, which caused him to lose control and be thrown from his 2021 Harley Davidson.

Wirth landed in the road and a second motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old New Philadelphia man, struck him.

The impact threw the 58-year-old man and his 55-year-old female passenger onto the road.

The 58-year-old man was transported to Pomerene Hospital with serious injuries, according to Sheriff Zimmerly.

The 55-year-old female was flown from the scene by MedFlight Helicopter with serious injuries as well.

Wirth was pronounced dead at the scene by Holmes County Coroner Dr. Leon Miller.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Wylee Orr (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect
1 year since murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson: Where does the investigation stand?
Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Former Medina County high school teacher convicted of sexual battery
Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway ‘uncooperative’ for court officials