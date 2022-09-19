Motorcyclist dies in Holmes County crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon man died Saturday after he was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by a second motorcycle.

Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly said Michael Wirth, 51. was eastbound on SR 39 in Knox Township around 4:50 p.m. when he passed another motorcycle going the same direction.

Sheriff Zimmerly said With’s leg then struck the guardrail, which caused him to lose control and be thrown from his 2021 Harley Davidson.

Wirth landed in the road and a second motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old New Philadelphia man, struck him.

The impact threw the 58-year-old man and his 55-year-old female passenger onto the road.

The 58-year-old man was transported to Pomerene Hospital with serious injuries, according to Sheriff Zimmerly.

The 55-year-old female was flown from the scene by MedFlight Helicopter with serious injuries as well.

Wirth was pronounced dead at the scene by Holmes County Coroner Dr. Leon Miller.

This crash remains under investigation.

