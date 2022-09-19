ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie.

According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead.

Investigators said the child was swimming in the beach area, and witnesses attempted CPR without success.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

ODNR provided this list of safety tips encouraged for all swimmers to practice.

