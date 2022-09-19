2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a child drowned in Lake Erie Saturday.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a child drowned in Lake Erie Saturday.(pxhere)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie.

According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead.

Investigators said the child was swimming in the beach area, and witnesses attempted CPR without success.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

ODNR provided this list of safety tips encouraged for all swimmers to practice.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

