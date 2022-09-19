Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side.

Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of I-90 westbound and E. 156th Street.

I-90 Westbound is closed at E156th due to a fatal pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/Xva0oRKA0w — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 19, 2022

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver stopped after the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.