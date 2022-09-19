2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-90 in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side.

Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of I-90 westbound and E. 156th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver stopped after the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane...
Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane Fiona hits
Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener: ‘My favorite time of the year’
Cleveland Browns fans flood Muni Lot before home opener: ‘My favorite time of the year’
Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane...
Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane Fiona h
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire