Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side.
Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of I-90 westbound and E. 156th Street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
At this time, it is unclear if the driver stopped after the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.