2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police in Lake County seize 5K fentanyl tablets, other drugs with help of K9

Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on...
Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on Friday.(Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on Friday.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency and Mentor-on-the-Lake police issued a search warrant on a home in the county as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a department Facebook post.

SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO SIGNIFICANT DRUG SEIZURES: On Friday, September 16, 2022, Lake County Narcotics Agents and...

Posted by Lake County Narcotics Agency on Monday, September 19, 2022

Police K9 Dalton found several boxes of drugs in a bedroom in the home, the post said.

Officials confirmed police found $10,000 in cash along with seven different narcotics:

  • About 5,000 fentanyl tablets
  • About 1,300 ecstasy tablets
  • About 2.5 pounds of cocaine
  • About 2 pounds of crystal meth
  • 40 grams of crack cocaine
  • About 5 pounds of raw marijuana and 350 TCH oil cartridges/THC edibles

Police arrested and charged the 30-year-old living in the home with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, officials confirmed. All three charges are first-degree felonies and carry major drug offender specifications.

Officials confirmed additional charges, including drug trafficking charges, will be referred to the Lake County Grand Jury.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
Cayden Williams (Source: Family)
Cleveland woman indicted for reckless homicide after 10-year-old fatally shot
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Motorcyclist dies in Holmes County crash