Police in Lake County seize 5K fentanyl tablets, other drugs with help of K9

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on Friday.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency and Mentor-on-the-Lake police issued a search warrant on a home in the county as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a department Facebook post.

Police K9 Dalton found several boxes of drugs in a bedroom in the home, the post said.

Officials confirmed police found $10,000 in cash along with seven different narcotics:

About 5,000 fentanyl tablets

About 1,300 ecstasy tablets

About 2.5 pounds of cocaine

About 2 pounds of crystal meth

40 grams of crack cocaine

About 5 pounds of raw marijuana and 350 TCH oil cartridges/THC edibles

Police arrested and charged the 30-year-old living in the home with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, officials confirmed. All three charges are first-degree felonies and carry major drug offender specifications.

Officials confirmed additional charges, including drug trafficking charges, will be referred to the Lake County Grand Jury.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

