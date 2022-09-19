2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shooting death of 3-year-old Warrensville Heights boy determined to be self-inflicted, police say (911 audio)

By Winnie Dortch and Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police confirmed the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy last week was self-inflicted.

Investigators were called to the 4000 block of Clarkwood Parkway at 9:41 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to previous reports.

Warrensville Heights police Lt. Johnson said Dontez Jones got a hold of a loaded gun.

Dontez was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

New 911 audio obtained by 19 News details two women calling and screaming over the phone after the shooting.

“It’s a hard thing to deal with considering the parents just loss the child, but we still have to do our investigation, we still have to ask the tough questions to the parents,” Lt. Johnson said.

“It wasn’t left out, it was in an area, the child shouldn’t have been able to reach it,” Lt. Johnson said.

However, this tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for all parents. Police are now reminding the public to protect their children by properly storing their firearms.

“Put it up in a secure area, if you think it’s a secure area, if the child sees it they’re going to try and get it because they’re curious about a handgun,” Johnson said. “So make sure when you’re securing it, don’t put it anywhere the child can see it, don’t even let the child see you putting wherever you store at it.”

Lt. Johnson is set to meet with prosecutors to determine if any charges will be filed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

