SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find Jeffery Marcellus Lewis, who has not been home since Sept. 14.

He may have been spotted in Cleveland in the area of East 140th Street and Kinsman Avenue on Sept. 19, according to police.

Call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234 if you see Lewis or know where he may be.

Jeffery Marcellus Lewis (Solon Police)

