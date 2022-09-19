Woman shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot early Monday, said Cleveland EMS.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford Ave. around 1 a.m.
This area is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.
EMS transported her to a local hospital. Her name is not being released at this time.
At this time, there is no information on any arrests.
