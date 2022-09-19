2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

(Action News 5)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot early Monday, said Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford Ave. around 1 a.m.

This area is in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

EMS transported her to a local hospital. Her name is not being released at this time.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Court hearing for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Plea expected from Medina County high school teacher indicted on 1 count of sexual battery
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-90 in Cleveland