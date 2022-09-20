AMBER ALERT: Father abducts 4-year-old Akron boy after shooting mother, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Akron boy who was abducted after his mother was allegedly shot by his father who is considered “armed and very dangerous” on Sept. 19, Akron Police confirmed.

The missing child has been identified by authorities as Fabian Claudio-Castro, who is 2′6″ tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Amber Alert identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jose Castro, who is 5′9″ tall 132 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

They are in a 2016 silver Kia Soul with Ohio plate HLD 9706, according to the Amber Alert.

Akron Police said officers were sent to the 1100 block of Tulip Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 19 after getting multiple calls for a woman shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the unconscious woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

While EMS was treating her, officers talked to witnesses who reported that the suspect took the victim’s child, who is also his child, and drove off after the shooting, said police.

Police said officers watched footage from a nearby camera that captured the suspect grab the child, get into a car registered to the victim, and take off.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Call 911 if you see the car, suspect, child, or have any other information on these crimes.

AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old Akron boy with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect named Jose Castro (Amber Alert)

