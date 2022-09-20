Cleveland Browns to permanently ban fan after hitting owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns plan to permanently ban a fan from attending games after throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s game vs. the New York Jets.

The incident, which occurred during the Sept. 18 game at First Energy Stadium, was caught on camera by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources.



Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

A spokesperson from the Browns said nobody was hurt during the incident in a statement to 19 News.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated. Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.

The Browns suit up against AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.