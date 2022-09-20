Cleveland Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their key defensive players for Thursday night’s game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday’s matchup due to an ankle injury he suffered while chasing down quarterback Joe Flacco during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is questionable to return after injuring his right ankle on this play



Cleveland plays the Steelers on Thursday night



Full details: https://t.co/yx9NqFg8rS pic.twitter.com/01QnEIx1Tu — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 18, 2022

Clowney started both games for the Browns so far this season and has 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble.

Cleveland will also sit fellow defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Jesse James for Thursday’s game due to injuries, according to Stefanski.

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22 for the 8:15 p.m. divisional game.

