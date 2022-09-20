2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their key defensive players for Thursday night’s game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday’s matchup due to an ankle injury he suffered while chasing down quarterback Joe Flacco during Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

Clowney started both games for the Browns so far this season and has 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble.

Cleveland will also sit fellow defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Jesse James for Thursday’s game due to injuries, according to Stefanski.

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22 for the 8:15 p.m. divisional game.

