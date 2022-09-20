2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland business owners plan to sue city for losses due to construction

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some business owners on the city’s East side plan on suing the city after they said a construction project caused them to lose money.

The businesses are located on E. 105th Street in Glenville.

Owner Kimberly Carter said the workers stopped working around this time last year, but never removed the orange barrels in the road.

“We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Carter.

Business owners told the 19 News Troubleshooter Team the orange barrels are making it hard for their customers and delivery drivers to navigate the road and find places to park.

“The food is sometimes late getting back to the customers because there’s just nowhere to park,” said business owner Umar Clark. “So, I recently had to just abolish the Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.”

“A couple deliveries I’ve missed because the trucks had nowhere to park,” said business owner William Rosebud. “And, I had a few customers come by and they kept going because they didn’t have nowhere to park.”

19 News spoke with Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell who told us the contractors are demanding more money to get the job done.

Conwell said the city’s legal team is now involved to solve the issue and they are working hard to get this project done as soon as possible.

