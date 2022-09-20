Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said.

Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to administrators at the high school, an alleged threat of violence came in via text by an unknown party.

Administrators said as soon as they learned of the threat, they called police, who secured the building.

An investigation is underway and administrators said they “will take further action in accordance with school policies as may be appropriate to maintain a safe school for all its students and staff.”

