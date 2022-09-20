Community fed up after suspect serial thief strikes again in Edgewater Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the Edgewater-Cudell neighborhood claim a serial robber has been targeting them since June.

More than six different surveillance videos and images were shared with 19 News by victims who are frustrated and tired of seeing the same man. They believe he’s responsible for dozens of break-ins and thefts in the area going back as early as June.

Cleveland police said detectives are investigating and working closely with residents to catch him.

Neighbors say they’ve been working overtime to figure out the crook’s identity but claim police haven’t done much of anything to help catch him.

On Monday neighbors said the thief struck again over the weekend.

“It’s the same guy,” one victim who wanted to remain anonymous said. “He’s so unmistakable. There’s no way that it’s not the same guy.”

“He’s been an absolute plague over the summer and it’s really impacting people’s peace of mind and their quality of life,” said Tina Elkins, another victim.

“My mind is constantly going because you know we have cameras,” explained Eric Williams, also a victim. “I’ll get a motion notification and what do I do I’ll look to see if it’s him.”

One woman wanted to stay anonymous for her own safety. She said she caught the same man on camera breaking into her apartment building on lake avenue and stealing her bike.

“That was my transportation. I was using that to commute to work.”

She and many others in the neighborhood say police haven’t done much of anything to stop the serial crook.

“I understand that there’s violent crime. So, there’s other things maybe that maybe are more pressing but the accumulation of all of these thefts and the fact that we just see him brazenly out and about on his bike is crazy. I wanna believe you’re trying. I know there’s a lot going on, but I can’t believe if I can see him that often and other people have spotted him, they need to catch him and everybody is saying and I’d hate to see it happen, things could turn violent, and I don’t want to see that happen in either direction.”

Eric Williams and other members of the community are fed up with the lack of action taken by police, so they’ve taken matters into their own hands.

“The people in the neighborhood have been really banding together, gathering information about him,” explained Williams. “We have a lot of information that we can present to law enforcement, we have report numbers. We are pretty sure we know who the guy is. We have his date of birth. We found articles about his previous crimes online and were just tired. We don’t wanna do this anymore. It’s becoming like a part-time job.”

Williams is pleading with police to come help his community.

“Please come and help us,” he said “We have the information. We get calls and texts and things like that, those of us who are organizing the information on a daily basis. People are seeing him on the street and texting us and saying, ‘I see him here, I see him there.’”

Cleveland police said they don’t have enough evidence to prosecute anyone for these crimes right now, but they said they are working on it. Neighbors would like to see results because this thief has not shown any signs of slowing down.

