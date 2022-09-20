VIDEO: Crews battling fire at BP refinery

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the BP refinery in Oregon.

A fire broke out at the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon on Tuesday evening. It’s unclear what started the fire or whether there are any injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story. 13abc has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

Per BP: The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products. https://t.co/dmX2Gg3Ens — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 20, 2022

