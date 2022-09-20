2 Strong 4 Bullies
VIDEO: Crews battling fire at BP refinery

A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.
A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.(free to use)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the BP refinery in Oregon.

A fire broke out at the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon on Tuesday evening. It’s unclear what started the fire or whether there are any injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story. 13abc has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

