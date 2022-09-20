2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mostly sunny sky today and pleasant. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warmer tonight. Temperatures dip to the lower to middle 60s overnight. A powerful cold front is forecast to cross our area Wednesday night. This will usher in the coolest air we have seen so far this fall. A surge of heat, however, arrives before then. Tomorrow will be a breezy, hot, and humid day. We do have a few showers and storms around the first part of the morning. This will be along the leading edge of the hot air mass. Afternoon expected to be dry. Temperatures spike to around 90 degrees for some. Thunderstorms develop out over Lake Erie Wednesday evening along the cold front. Could be quite the squall line as it tracks through. Wind damage the main hazard with this round of storms.

