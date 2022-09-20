Joe Thomas, Josh Cribbs among former Cleveland Browns players listed on hall of fame ballot
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several former Cleveland Browns players are among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.
Ten-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas was named a nominee in his first year of eligibility.
The career-long Browns player surpassed more than 10,000 consecutive snaps throughout his 11 years with Cleveland.
Other players with connections to the Cleveland Browns include:
- Jake Delhomme
- Jamal Lewis
- Jeff Garcia
- Eric Metcalf
- Andre Rison
- Lomas Brown
- Willie McGinest
- Josh Cribbs
- Clyde Simmons (assistant coach)
The nomination list will be narrowed down to 25 in November before the 15 finalists are announced in January.
