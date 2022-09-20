Joe Thomas, Josh Cribbs among former Cleveland Browns players listed on hall of fame ballot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several former Cleveland Browns players are among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.

Ten-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas was named a nominee in his first year of eligibility.

On. The. Ballot.



First step to Canton ✅ @joethomas73 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2022

The career-long Browns player surpassed more than 10,000 consecutive snaps throughout his 11 years with Cleveland.

Other players with connections to the Cleveland Browns include:

Jake Delhomme

Jamal Lewis

Jeff Garcia

Eric Metcalf

Andre Rison

Lomas Brown

Willie McGinest

Josh Cribbs

Clyde Simmons (assistant coach)

The nomination list will be narrowed down to 25 in November before the 15 finalists are announced in January.

