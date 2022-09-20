2 Strong 4 Bullies
Joe Thomas, Josh Cribbs among former Cleveland Browns players listed on hall of fame ballot

Josh Cribbs, Joe Thomas
Josh Cribbs, Joe Thomas(AP Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several former Cleveland Browns players are among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.

Ten-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas was named a nominee in his first year of eligibility.

The career-long Browns player surpassed more than 10,000 consecutive snaps throughout his 11 years with Cleveland.

Other players with connections to the Cleveland Browns include:

  • Jake Delhomme
  • Jamal Lewis
  • Jeff Garcia
  • Eric Metcalf
  • Andre Rison
  • Lomas Brown
  • Willie McGinest
  • Josh Cribbs
  • Clyde Simmons (assistant coach)

The nomination list will be narrowed down to 25 in November before the 15 finalists are announced in January.

