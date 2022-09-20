Lorain woman gets answers after her husband hasn’t had a headstone in over a year

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone hopes to visit their loved one’s grave with a completed memorial.

That’s not the case for Elizabeth Griffith.

Griffith said her husband was everything to her. They were married for over 70 years and lived happily in Columbia Station.

“We had a very good life,” Griffith said. “We had very few disagreements throughout our life. We were just compatible.”

Sadly, her husband passed away two years ago.

It’s important for her to have a special memorial made for her husband, herself, and their daughter.

Right now, she is frustrated because the monument she ordered through Lewis Monument Company hasn’t been made, which was paid for a year ago.

“I thought the children may want to visit, they want to see that and have a marker of where our cemetery lots are,” Griffith said.

Griffith said she was also frustrated because the company has been unreachable since she paid for the headstone.

19 Troubleshooters reached the company’s owner, who said the monument should be delivered by next week.

This is some promising news for Griffith and her family. Hopefully, it will bring her family closer to having a special place to hold the memories of her husband.

“I’m sure monuments are a tradition, but it was something we wanted just for ourselves so we could stop at the cemetery,” Griffith said. “We could walk there and put flowers if we want to and things like that.”

