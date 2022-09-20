Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick.

Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the area of I-90 westbound and E. 156th Street.

I-90 Westbound is closed at E156th due to a fatal pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/Xva0oRKA0w — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 19, 2022

Shadwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear if the driver stopped.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.