Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick.
Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the area of I-90 westbound and E. 156th Street.
Shadwick was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, it is not clear if the driver stopped.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.