Parma police chase ends in crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident during a police chase Tuesday afternoon.
The chase ended in a crash on State Road near Brookpark Road just before 2 p.m.
The suspect who was leading Parma police on the chase ran from his vehicle and remains on the loose.
Officers, including a K9, are looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
