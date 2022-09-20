2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma police chase ends in crash

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident during a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase ended in a crash on State Road near Brookpark Road just before 2 p.m.

The suspect who was leading Parma police on the chase ran from his vehicle and remains on the loose.

Officers, including a K9, are looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

