2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Dog snatcher takes pup from Parma backyard, police say

Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for...
Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for stealing a dog from a backyard of a home last week.(Source: Parma Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for stealing a dog from a backyard of a home last week.

The Australian Shepard was taken on Sept. 8 at around 5:15 p.m. from a home on Grovewood Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 5:15 PM, two females are observed stealing an Australian Shepherd from a back...

Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Police said cameras observed two women involved with the dog’s disappearance.

Police said the woman has blue hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and a white winter hat.

Anyone with information on the woman has been asked to contact Ptl. Sala at 440-887-7373.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
Homicides, shootings down in Cleveland as crime stats signal citywide improvements
Homicides, shootings down in Cleveland as crime stats signal citywide improvements
Secretary of State Frank LaRose is promoting his initiatives: Raise A Glass to Democracy and...
Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes rounds across Ohio for National Voter Registration Day
Lorain woman gets answers after her husband hasn’t had a headstone in over a year
Lorain woman gets answers after her husband hasn’t had a headstone in over a year