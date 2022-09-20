Dog snatcher takes pup from Parma backyard, police say
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for stealing a dog from a backyard of a home last week.
The Australian Shepard was taken on Sept. 8 at around 5:15 p.m. from a home on Grovewood Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
Police said cameras observed two women involved with the dog’s disappearance.
Police said the woman has blue hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and a white winter hat.
Anyone with information on the woman has been asked to contact Ptl. Sala at 440-887-7373.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.