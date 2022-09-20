2 Strong 4 Bullies
Risk for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds returns Wednesday night (19 First Alert Weather Day):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be absolutely gorgeous, but storms will return to the forecast overnight and into Wednesday.

There will be two rounds of storms, one in the morning and one during the late-afternoon and evening hours.

The morning round of scattered storms will move in between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The main threats with these thunderstorms will be heavy rain and small hail.

The second wave of storms will move in after 2:00 p.m.

This is where we will see our highest severe weather threat.

Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning will all be possible with these storms.

The fast-moving nature of the storms will keep our flooding threat somewhat low.

A brief, isolated tornado is not out of the question.

The storms will gradually wind down by midnight, and in their wake, much cooler, drier air will move in for the next several days.

High temperatures will only top out in the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

As cooler air moves in over the 72-degree waters of Lake Erie, a few isolated lake effect rain showers are possible Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening, and Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

