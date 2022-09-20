2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several vehicles stolen from Fairview Park apartment complex

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Kia’s and Hyundai’s were stolen from the Fairview Village Apartments on Sept. 12.

The apartment complex is located at 20000 Lorain Rd.

Fairview Park police said the thefts happened around 1 a.m. and all the vehicles were later recovered.

Investigators added the thefts were committed by multiple suspects who arrived at the apartment complex in a single vehicle.

The thefts only took a couple minutes, said police.

Westlake police now have a limited supply of steering wheel locks to give away to Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the large amount of thefts of those vehicles nationwide.

Starting Oct. 1, people will be able to purchase a security kit at all Hyundai dealerships across the country.

