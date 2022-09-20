2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect accused in beating death of 38-year-old Cleveland woman faces judge

Cleveland Police say he killed Carly Capek, mother of four
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek is expected in court on Tuesday morning.

Police: Naked man arrested at scene for homicide of 38-year-old Cleveland woman

Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and other aliases, is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge for an 8:30 a.m. arraignment.

Court records show that the 48-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

Disturbing: 911 call released from witness who heard woman being beat to death

Cleveland police said Capek, a mother of four children, was found dead inside a West 78th Street residence on Sept. 6.

She was killed in her house on West 78th Labor Day weekend by relative stranger
According to the indictment filed with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Nettles used pieces of broken glass to harm Capek.

This story will be updated.

