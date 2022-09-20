Suspect accused in beating death of 38-year-old Cleveland woman faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek is expected in court on Tuesday morning.

Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and other aliases, is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge for an 8:30 a.m. arraignment.

Court records show that the 48-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Capek, a mother of four children, was found dead inside a West 78th Street residence on Sept. 6.

She was killed in her house on West 78th Labor Day weekend by relative stranger (WOIO)

According to the indictment filed with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Nettles used pieces of broken glass to harm Capek.

This story will be updated.

