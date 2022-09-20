3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway.

Jones died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation.

