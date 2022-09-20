2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the shooting.
By Avery Williams and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

Warrensville Heights police investigate shooting death of 3-year-old boy across from elementary school

According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after they responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway.

Jones died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Lavelle Spencer (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Sentencing for Cleveland teenager convicted of carjackings, rape
19 News
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
19 News
Indictment: Suspect accused in death of Cleveland woman used broken glass to harm victim
Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton (Source: WOIO)
Retrial underway for 2 Cleveland men who spent years in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commit