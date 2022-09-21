16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday.

WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination.

There is no clothing description of what she was wearing when she left, police said.

According to police, Hendon is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrensville Heights police at 216-581-1234.

