16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights

Tacalah Hendon, missing Warrensville Heights teen
Tacalah Hendon, missing Warrensville Heights teen(Source: Warrensville Heights Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday.

WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination.

There is no clothing description of what she was wearing when she left, police said.

According to police, Hendon is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrensville Heights police at 216-581-1234.

