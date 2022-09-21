2 Strong 4 Bullies
9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

Intersection near scene of crash in Middlefield
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt.

The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road.

Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the scene of the crash.

According to the Windsor Fire Department, at least nine people from four different vehicles were treated for injuries as a result of the incident, including a 2-year-old child who was flown to Rainbows Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

