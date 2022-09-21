2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man accused of kidnapping his child and shooting the mother, faces judge in court

Amber Alert was issued for incident
Jose Castro appears via video screen for his arraignment at Akron Municipal Court.
Jose Castro appears via video screen for his arraignment at Akron Municipal Court.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Castro, the man accused of kidnapping his own son and shooting the mother, appeared in court Wednesday, just days after the alleged attack.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack after Castro allegedly shot her 5 to 6 times.

According to Akron police, the child was brought to Akron detectives unharmed a few hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty. He appeared via video screen after an extensive wait.

Police said he was uncooperative in leading them to scrap his arraignment on Tuesday.

Today there was an additional delay after Castro claimed he needed an interpreter.

“Can you please inform Mr. Castro he is charged with one count of kidnapping, and one count of felonious assault?” Judge Jerry Larson said.

After the wait Judge Jerry Larson set his bond at 1 million dollars.

“Mr. Castro at this time I’m setting your bond at 1 million dollars, 10%. That bond is cash or surety” Judge Larson said.

Judge Larson also ordered Castro have no contact with the alleged victims, and if he makes bond, he is to wear a tracking device and placed on maximum pre-trial supervision.

As of Wednesday morning, Akron police said the mother was in stable condition but is still hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

