AMBER ALERT: 3 children abducted north of Dayton

The father abducted the children on Tuesday, authorities say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio Amber Alert is in effect for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, around 35 miles northwest of Dayton.

The children are 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser and 6-year-old Kian Kiser.

The suspect is 29-year-old Kirt Kiser. Kiser took the children and made threats against them on Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

They were last seen in a 2012 black Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plates JTK6408.

Kirt is described as 5′10″ and 236 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The alert is in effect for counties in northwest and southwest Ohio including Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

Three children reported missing in Ohio Amber Alert
Three children reported missing in Ohio Amber Alert(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
Kirt Kiser
Kirt Kiser(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
Not actual vehicle.
Not actual vehicle.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)

