CMSD hosts annual State of the Schools address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hosting its annual State of the Schools address today beginning at 12 p.m.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will speak as leader of the region’s largest public school district.

This will be Gordon’s final State of the Schools address, announcing earlier this month that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

