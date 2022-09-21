2 Strong 4 Bullies
CMSD hosts annual State of the Schools address

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hosting its annual State of the Schools address today beginning at 12 p.m.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will speak as leader of the region’s largest public school district.

This will be Gordon’s final State of the Schools address, announcing earlier this month that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

