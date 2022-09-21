Dark Side of the Land: What does it take to catch a killer?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He admitted to killing five people, but why did he do it?
19 News investigator Sara Goldenberg unravels the chilling confessions of George Brinkman in a new episode of the Dark Side of The Land true crime podcast.
In the latest episode, Sara takes listeners back inside the interrogation room as Brinkman confesses to killing a Stark County couple as they returned home from vacation.
She also speaks with Ken Taylor, brother and uncle to Brinkman’s three other victims, as he grapples with how a mistake by the trial judges could clear the death row inmate in the North Royalton case.
Parts 1 and 2 of “The Killings, Cover-Up and Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman” are available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
