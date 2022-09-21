Dark Side of the Land: What does it take to catch a killer?

Part 2 of "The Killings, Cover-Up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman" is available now...
Part 2 of "The Killings, Cover-Up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman" is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He admitted to killing five people, but why did he do it?

19 News investigator Sara Goldenberg unravels the chilling confessions of George Brinkman in a new episode of the Dark Side of The Land true crime podcast.

In the latest episode, Sara takes listeners back inside the interrogation room as Brinkman confesses to killing a Stark County couple as they returned home from vacation.

She also speaks with Ken Taylor, brother and uncle to Brinkman’s three other victims, as he grapples with how a mistake by the trial judges could clear the death row inmate in the North Royalton case.

Ken Taylor, brother of Suzanne Taylor and uncle to her daughters, Taylor & Kylie Pifer.
Ken Taylor, brother of Suzanne Taylor and uncle to her daughters, Taylor & Kylie Pifer.

Parts 1 and 2 of “The Killings, Cover-Up and Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman” are available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

