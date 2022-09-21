2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duplicate Amber Alert notifications not valid, officials say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duplicate and sporadic Amber Alerts sent out to individuals across Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening are ‘not valid’, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department.

The alerts are a copy of the alerts from Sept. 19, which were sent out for a 4-year-old boy abducted by his presumed father after shooting a woman in Akron.

The alerts were canceled late Monday night after the boy was brought to Akron Detectives.

State officials ‘are aware’ of the duplicate alerts and are working to determine the cause of the alerts getting set out again, Capt. Laughlin confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

