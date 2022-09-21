2 Strong 4 Bullies
Execution date set for man on death row since 1986

Danny Lee Hill, convicted murderer and rapist
Danny Lee Hill, convicted murderer and rapist(Source: ODRC)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026.

Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985, and has been on death row since 1986.

He continues to appeal his conviction, according to the OSC.

The last execution in the state was in July of 2018, when Robert Van Hook was put to death for killing a man he met in a Cincinnati bar in 1985.

