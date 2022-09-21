Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m.

“I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother.

Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do anything to to hear his voice more time.

“The one who taught me how to be a mom,” she said. “He always trusted me to keep him safe when he couldn’t keep himself safe.”

Police said Shadwick was found dead near the East 185th Street exit ramp.

They believe a car hit him and kept going.

The driver didn’t care to stop, however, the family doesn’t believe that’s what happened. They desperately want to know how did he end up there.

“My son doesn’t walk. He doesn’t walk anywhere, not even to the corner,” Curry said.

Shadwick called his aunt hours before his death asking for a ride.

When she wasn’t able to pick him up, they believe he got in the car with someone.

“Maybe if I could have went, this would have not happened,” Karisha Myles said.

He was a father of three sons - his youngest child being only one month old.

“He was a good father that loved his kids,” Curry said.

Curry reflects on how he always put a smile on her face in her darkest moments.

“Anytime I was sad or hurt or anything, he would just sing and his voice would lighten up the room,” she said. “He was just an awesome person.”

The family said they won’t rest until justice is served.

“We’re going find out what happened to my brother,” Taylor Shadwick said.

“If anybody know something, just come tell us,” Mianca Worthy said.

“He comes from a Christian family that has a very strong anointing and a prophetic gift and we will find out what happened to my son,” Curry said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.