FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon into the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through the area tonight. A round of potentially severe storms will precede this boundary. A very warm and humid day ahead. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees in many spots. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop. Timing will be after 2:00 p.m. The atmosphere is very unstable so it won’t take much for these storms to quickly get strong. Wind damage and hail the main hazards. You can always get a tornado with any strong storms. Scattered showers and storms this evening then the front blows through. The coolest air mass so far this fall season will greet you when you wake up tomorrow. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range and a northwest wind gusting over 30 mph at times. A risk of lake effect showers and storms tomorrow and Friday.

